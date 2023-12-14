    Recently Viewed
            Kia Sonet facelift unveiled in India; bookings to open on 20 December

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Thursday 14 December 2023,12:38 PM IST

            Kia has officially revealed the Sonet facelift ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in early 2024. Pre-bookings of the updated sub-four-metre SUV are scheduled to begin on 20 December.

            Kia Sonet Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

            On the design front, the 2024 Kia Sonet gets revised front and rear bumpers, new LED lighting all around, LED light bar on the tailgate, new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna.

            Kia Sonet Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

            The interiorsof the Sonet facelift gets a 360-degree camera, Level 1 ADAS suite, 10.25-inch fully digital coloured instrument console, four-way electrically adjustable driver seat, remote AC control, voice-controlled window function, touch-based AC controls, and six airbags, with the latter being offered as standard.

            Kia Sonet Facelift Dashboard

            The facelifted Kia Sonet will be available with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit, seven-speed DCT unit, and six-speed manual, iMT, and torque converter automatic units. Once launched, the Sonet facelift will rival the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger.

            Kia Sonet Facelift ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            Kia | Sonet Facelift | Kia Sonet Facelift

