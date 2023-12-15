Audi India inaugurates country’s first 450kW ultra-fast charging station

- Located at MMRDA Parking, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

- To provide free charging to e-tron customers till March 2024

Audi India has inaugurated the country’s first ultra-fast charging station in Mumbai with a capacity of 450kW. Located at MMRDA parking, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), this charging station has five charging bays and is enabled by a 500A liquid-cooled gun that can deliver up to 360kW of power to an electric vehicle.

The automaker claims that this ultra-fast charging station can charge the Q8 55 e-tron from 20-80 per cent in just 26 minutes. For reference, the Q8 55 e-tron comes equipped with a 114kWh battery pack, the largest among any passenger vehicle in the country. Moreover, this station comes equipped with solar roof panels and an integrated lounge with 24x7 access and will provide free charging to e-tron customers till March 2024.

Commenting on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India, said, “The inauguration of India's first, ultra-fast charging station by Audi India is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to develop a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem for our valued customers. The ultra-fast charging ‘e-tron hub’ is located in the heart of Mumbai – Bandra Kurla Complex; which is accessible to a large number of electric vehicle owners. The rapid charging infrastructure is pivotal in alleviating concerns about range limitations, ensuring a seamless experience and considerably less charging time. We are not only establishing new benchmarks within the industry but also reinforcing our dedication to the future of sustainable mobility.”

