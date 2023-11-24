Made-in-India Nissan Magnite AMT launched in South Africa

Nissan India launched the AMT version of the Magnite SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs. 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, within a month, the automaker has introduced the India-made Magnite AMT in the South African market.

The South Africa-spec Magnite AMT is available in three variants, namely, Vista, Acenta, and Acenta Plus. As for the features, the Top-spec Acenta Plus trim comes loaded with eight-inch infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, start/stop button, cruise control, automatic climate control, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and TPMS.

Mechanically, the model sources its power from the 1.0-litre NA petrol motor mated to a five-speed AMT gearbox. This engine is tuned to produce 71bhp and 96Nm of peak torque. In India, with the same specification, the Magnite is rated to deliver an ARAI-claimed mileage of 19.7kmpl.

Nissan Magnite ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

Nissan | Nissan Magnite | Magnite