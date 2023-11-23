Tata Nexon waiting period for November 2023 revealed

The Tata Nexon may have just got its most comprehensive update earlier this year but its already got a waiting period. Currently, our dealer sources have indicated that both the petrol and diesel-powered Tata Nexon versions has a waiting time of 6-8 weeks (2 months). This waiting period has stayed constant over the course of this financial year well before Tata even updated the car. There is no information as yet on the waiting period split between AT and MT powered models for both fuels and the waiting period is expected to vary dealer to dealer.

Tata updated the Nexon comprehensively earlier this year with a new exterior design, feature list, cabin and even a new gearbox option for the petrol. It can be had with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol or a 1.5-litre turbo diesel. A six-speed manual and a six-speed AMT is common for both while the former now also gets the option of a seven-speed DSG.

