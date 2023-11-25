    Recently Viewed
            Tata Nexon EV has an eight week waiting period for November 2023

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 25 November 2023,08:20 AM IST

            The Tata Nexon EV got its first major update in three years and this is a comprehensive one at that. The update seems to have triggered a major buying spree as the EV has a waiting period of six to eight weeks from the day of the booking.

            This is very similar to its ICE sibling whose waiting period is also six to eight weeks depending on the variant and city. Oddly enough, the duration has stayed constant even before Tata even updated the car.

            Tata updated the Nexon EV comprehensively earlier this year with a new exterior design, feature list and a new cabin. It is offered in two battery pack options of Medium Range and Long Range. The former is good for 325km while the latter is 465km.

