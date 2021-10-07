Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India at Rs 1.57 crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched a locally assembled version of the S-Class sedan in the Indian market with prices starting at Rs 1.57 crore (ex-showroom). The German automaker launched the latest generation S-Class in India in June this year and started its innings with the CBU versions of the S450 and the S400d. The made-in-India S-Class is offered in two guise – S350d and S450 4Matic.

The Locally assembled S-Class has been launched in the S350d guise which is a 3.0-litre diesel mill that produces 282bhp/600Nm and is paired to a nine-speed automatic sending power to the rear wheels.

The second derivative is the S450 3.0-litre petrol engine with 48V that puts out 362bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. The hybrid assistance provides a boost of extra 21bhp and 250Nm of torque. We also expect that Mercedes will start assembling at least one version of the Maybach range for the Indian market soon.

The highlights of the S-Class include 19-inch alloy wheels, three upholstery options, sliding panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, flush door handles, a 12.8-inch centre console-mounted infotainment system with navigation and smartphone connectivity, and more.

The S-Class is a rival for the likes of the BMW 7 Series, Maserati Quattroporte and the Audi A8L. You can also look at SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Audi Q7 and the Volvo XC90.

The ex-showroom prices for the locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class range are listed below.

S350d – Rs 1.57 crore

S450 4MATIC – Rs 1.62 crore

