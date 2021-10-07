  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India at Rs 1.57 crore

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Thursday 07 October 2021,13:34 PM IST

      Mercedes-Benz has launched a locally assembled version of the S-Class sedan in the Indian market with prices starting at Rs 1.57 crore (ex-showroom). The German automaker launched the latest generation S-Class in India in June this year and started its innings with the CBU versions of the S450 and the S400d. The made-in-India S-Class is offered in two guise – S350d and S450 4Matic. 

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      The Locally assembled S-Class has been launched in the S350d guise which is a 3.0-litre diesel mill that produces 282bhp/600Nm and is paired to a nine-speed automatic sending power to the rear wheels. 

      Dashboard

      The second derivative is the S450 3.0-litre petrol engine with 48V that puts out 362bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. The hybrid assistance provides a boost of extra 21bhp and 250Nm of torque. We also expect that Mercedes will start assembling at least one version of the Maybach range for the Indian market soon. 

      The highlights of the S-Class include 19-inch alloy wheels, three upholstery options, sliding panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, flush door handles, a 12.8-inch centre console-mounted infotainment system with navigation and smartphone connectivity, and more.

      Left Side View

      The S-Class is a rival for the likes of the BMW 7 Series, Maserati Quattroporte and the Audi A8L. You can also look at SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Audi Q7 and the Volvo XC90.   

      The ex-showroom prices for the locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class range are listed below.

      S350d – Rs 1.57 crore

      S450 4MATIC – Rs 1.62 crore

          

      Mercedes-Benz S-Class
      Mercedes-Benz S-Class ₹ 1.57 Crore Onwards
      All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
      Mercedes-Benz | S-Class | Mercedes-Benz S-Class

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Mahindra XUV700 receives 25,000 reservations within just under an hour

      Mahindra XUV700 receives 25,000 reservations within just under an hour

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/07/2021 14:13:25

      25,000 units of the Mahindra XUV700 were booked within 57 minutes of its booking commencement time. That said, the brand is going to reopen the bookings tomorrow at 10:00 IST.

      Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India at Rs 1.57 crore

      Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India at Rs 1.57 crore

      By Desirazu Venkat10/07/2021 13:33:37

      Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India at Rs 1.57 crore

      Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 variant launched in India at Rs 42.33 lakh

      Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 variant launched in India at Rs 42.33 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat10/07/2021 12:58:17

      The Legender was launched in June 2021 but only got 2WD until now

      Toyota Belta is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Spotted in LHD guise

      Toyota Belta is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Spotted in LHD guise

      By Desirazu Venkat10/06/2021 20:12:02

      Toyota's upcoming major launch could be the renamed Ciaz for the Indian market. However, the Toyota Belta was spied testing here in the left hand drive setup which is highly likely for the export.

      Nissan hikes prices of Magnite range by up to Rs 17,000

      Nissan hikes prices of Magnite range by up to Rs 17,000

      By Desirazu Venkat10/06/2021 18:38:44

      Nissan India has increased the prices of the Magnite by up to Rs 17,000 with immediate effect.

      Mahindra XUV700 to be offered in two new range-topper variants

      Mahindra XUV700 to be offered in two new range-topper variants

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/05/2021 20:54:42

      The AX7 Luxury is the new variant in the XUV700 line-up. It will be offered in diesel manual and automatic powertrains with additional features.

      Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Edition launched in India at Rs 11.94 lakh and 13.94 lakh

      Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Edition launched in India at Rs 11.94 lakh and 13.94 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat10/05/2021 16:36:55

      The Matt in the name comes from the carbon steel grey matt finish on the exterior of both the cars

      Featured Cars

      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.29 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.85 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Porsche Macan Facelift

      Porsche Macan Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Audi New A3

      Audi New A3

      ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      ₹ 6.95 - 7.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Volvo XC60 Facelift

      Volvo XC60 Facelift

      ₹ 63.00 - 65.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Force Motors Gurkha

      Force Motors Gurkha

      ₹ 13.59 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron GT

      Audi e-tron GT

      ₹ 1.80 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 9.84 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars