Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 variant launched in India at Rs 42.33 lakh

The Toyota Fortuner Legender has been launched in India at Rs 42.33 lakh (All-India ex-showroom). The Legender 4x4 is available with the 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 201bhp/500Nm and is offered only with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Legender 4x4 gets the same design, feature list and layout as the 4X2 Legender Fortuner the likes of which include LED headlamps, 18-inch diamond-cut wheels, 11 speaker JBL sound system, kick-to-open boot door and dual-tone black roof.

Commenting on the launch, V Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager(AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing said, “At TKM, we bring innovations and new products to the market to meet the aspirations of our customers and changing market requirements. The new Legender 4X4 AT variant is another such initiative as many customers expressed a desire for a 4X4 variant for even more enhanced performance. We are hopeful that the customers will be thrilled with the new variant and the top-of-the-line off-roading and city driving capabilities that the Legender provides. We are thankful to them for their tremendous faith and trust in Toyota products over the years. On this occasion, we would also like to wish our customers a happy festive season.”

The car is available for booking from today and can be purchased from authorised dealers or online at Toyota’s official website.

Toyota Fortuner ₹ 30.72 Lakh Onwards

