Mahindra XUV700 receives 25,000 reservations within just under an hour

Mahindra opened up the long-awaited bookings for its brand-new XUV700 today, 07 October, 2021, and within 57 minutes, all 25,000 units allocated for the first slot of bookings were reserved. The company has confirmed that it will be reopening the bookings for the SUV on 08 October, 2021, at 10:00 am.

The XUV700 is offered in MX, AX3, AX5, AX7 and AX7 Luxury trims along with three different powertrains. The top-of-the-line AX7 Luxury also comes with an all-wheel-drive system as standard. To learn more about the XUV700, please do read our first drive review here.

The MX series gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes 153bhp/360Nm and there is a 2.0-litre petrol motor that generates 195bhp/380Nm torque - they are both available only with a manual gearbox. For the AX series, the same petrol engine has been carried forward and can be mated to either a manual or automatic transmission.. Moreover, the AX series is powered by a tuned up diesel engine that produces 182bhp/420Nm when paired with a manual gearbox and 182bhp/450Nm if coupled with an automatic transmission.

Mahindra has provided a host of features in the XUV700 such as all-LED headlights, a large panoramic sunroof, AdrenoX connected car technology, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), a 16-speaker Sony sound system, flush door handles, two 10.25-inch displays in the cabin and an all-wheel-drive system as a piece of optional equipment. Meanwhile, to know more about the AdrenoX in the XUV700, please do read this article here.

On 06, October 2021, Mahindra included two new trims in the XUV700 range called, the AX7 Luxury (diesel, MT) and AX7 Luxury (diesel, AT). That said, these new variants have now become the highest-spec models in the XUV range.

Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

