Land Rover Defender 90 range now available in India at Rs 76.57 lakh

Land Rover has launched the Defer 90 range of SUV in the Indian car market with prices starting at Rs 76.57 lakh (all-India ex-showroom)

This Defender 90 is being offered with three powertrain options for the Indian car market. The only petrol on offer is a 2.0-litre unit while the more popular choice will be versions powered by a 2.0-litre diesel or a 3.0-litre diesel. All three engine options get Land Rover’s Terrain Response AWD system and an eight-speed gearbox doing transmission duties. The more advanced Terrain Response 2 system is available as an optional pack across the range.

The Defender 90 can only be had as a two-door and it’s the short-wheelbase version of the SUV. All trim levels get leather upholstery, climate control and six-seat practicality thanks to the innovative front central jump seat. It also features Land Rover’s Pivi infotainment system with an intuitive interface and its backup battery for always-on responses. Advanced software-over-the-air updates also ensure customers benefit from the latest software at all times, wherever they are in the world.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “Demand for Defender 110 continues to be strong and introduction of Defender 90 will further enhance the appeal of Defender and the Land Rover brand. We are extremely excited to introduce the epitome of iconic Land Rover design, the Defender 90. It is the toughest and most capable Land Rover ever made and provides new-age connectivity with unstoppable off-road performance.”

