Tata Nexon Dark Edition now available in India at a starting price of Rs 10.40 lakh

Tata Motors has further expanded the Nexon portfolio in India with the launch of the Nexon Dark Edition. The newly introduced model is available at a starting price of Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The newly launched Nexon Dark Edition is available in four variants - XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O), and XZA+(O).

Visually, the Tata Nexon Dark Edition gets distinctive cosmetic highlights, which include - Atlas Black exterior body colour, 16-inch alloy wheels, Sonic Silver beltline, and a dark mascot. As for the interior, the vehicle gets the Dark interior pack, premium black Tri Arrow dashboard perforation, black leatherette seats with Tri Arrow perforations, and ‘Dark’ embroidery on front headrests. Additionally, the door trims also feature the Tri Arrow theme. In addition to existing features, the new Nexon Dark edition now offers a puncture kit as standard.

Mechanically, the Nexon Dark Edition can be had in either petrol or diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine produces 117bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque between 1,750 – 4,000rpm. The 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine generates 107bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,750rpm.

Apart from the new feature additions, the Nexon Dark Edition also shares the standard features from the regular variants, such as – electronic stability program, an electric sunroof, IRA connected car technology, cruise control, and a floating seven-inch Harman infotainment system.

