Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Tata Nexon Dark Edition now available in India at a starting price of Rs 10.40 lakh

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Wednesday 07 July 2021,16:49 PM IST

      Tata Motors has further expanded the Nexon portfolio in India with the launch of the Nexon Dark Edition. The newly introduced model is available at a starting price of Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The newly launched Nexon Dark Edition is available in four variants - XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O), and XZA+(O). 

      Visually, the Tata Nexon Dark Edition gets distinctive cosmetic highlights, which include - Atlas Black exterior body colour, 16-inch alloy wheels, Sonic Silver beltline, and a dark mascot. As for the interior, the vehicle gets the Dark interior pack, premium black Tri Arrow dashboard perforation, black leatherette seats with Tri Arrow perforations, and ‘Dark’ embroidery on front headrests. Additionally, the door trims also feature the Tri Arrow theme. In addition to existing features, the new Nexon Dark edition now offers a puncture kit as standard. 

      Mechanically, the Nexon Dark Edition can be had in either petrol or diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine produces 117bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque between 1,750 – 4,000rpm. The 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine generates 107bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,750rpm. 

      Apart from the new feature additions, the Nexon Dark Edition also shares the standard features from the regular variants, such as – electronic stability program, an electric sunroof, IRA connected car technology, cruise control, and a floating seven-inch Harman infotainment system.

      Tata Nexon ₹ 7.20 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Tata Nexon | Nexon

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Tata Nexon Dark Edition now available in India at a starting price of Rs 10.40 lakh

      Tata Nexon Dark Edition now available in India at a starting price of Rs 10.40 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran07/07/2021 16:49:54

      The newly launched Nexon Dark Edition is available in four variants - XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O), and XZA+(O).

      Tata Altroz Dark Edition introduced in India at Rs 8.71 lakh

      Tata Altroz Dark Edition introduced in India at Rs 8.71 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran07/07/2021 16:44:24

      Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz is now available in the Dark Edition at a starting price of Rs 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

      Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition launched at Rs 15.99 lakh

      Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition launched at Rs 15.99 lakh

      By Jay Shah07/07/2021 14:37:09

      Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition launched at Rs 15.99 lakh

      2021 Tata Harrier Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 18.04 lakh

      2021 Tata Harrier Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 18.04 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat07/07/2021 13:39:07

      2021 Tata Harrier Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 18.04 lakh. It's an updated version of the SUV and now gets bigger wheels in the top spec model

      2021 Range Rover Evoque deliveries commence, prices start at Rs 64.12 lakh

      2021 Range Rover Evoque deliveries commence, prices start at Rs 64.12 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran07/06/2021 17:14:37

      The newly launched Evoque is available in R-Dynamic SE and the S variant.

      2021 BMW M5 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.62 crore

      2021 BMW M5 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.62 crore

      By Jay Shah07/01/2021 15:35:49

      2021 BMW M5 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.62 crore

      Hyundai Alcazar helps company attain 10 million production milestone

      Hyundai Alcazar helps company attain 10 million production milestone

      By Jay Shah06/30/2021 22:55:50

      Hyundai Alcazar helps company attain 10 million production milestone

      Featured Cars

      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.51 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.73 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lamborghini Huracan STO

      Lamborghini Huracan STO

      ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 80.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Volkswagen Arteon

      Volkswagen Arteon

      ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      BMW M5

      BMW M5

      ₹ 1.62 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.51 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW 5 Series

      BMW 5 Series

      ₹ 62.90 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper JCW

      MINI Cooper JCW

      ₹ 45.50 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 16.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      2021 Range Rover Evoque deliveries commence, prices start at Rs 64.12 lakh

      2021 Range Rover Evoque deliveries commence, prices start at Rs 64.12 lakh

      1 day ago

      by Nikhil Puthran
      2021 BMW M5 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.62 crore

      2021 BMW M5 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.62 crore

      6 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Hyundai Alcazar helps company attain 10 million production milestone

      Hyundai Alcazar helps company attain 10 million production milestone

      6 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      New Tata Altroz Dark Edition sighted at dealer yard; launch imminent in coming weeks

      New Tata Altroz Dark Edition sighted at dealer yard; launch imminent in coming weeks

      7 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

      2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

      8 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Honda Jazz First Drive Review

      Honda Jazz First Drive Review

      1 day ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Audi e-tron 55 quattro First Drive Review

      Audi e-tron 55 quattro First Drive Review

      2 days ago

      by Sagar Bhanushali
      Mahindra Marazzo First Drive Review

      Mahindra Marazzo First Drive Review

      3 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI First Drive Review

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI First Drive Review

      11 days ago

      by Vikrant Singh
      Hyundai Alcazar Petrol Automatic First Drive review

      Hyundai Alcazar Petrol Automatic First Drive review

      12 days ago

      by Ninad Ambre

      All Popular News