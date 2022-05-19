  • location
            Kia working on a C-segment electric SUV for India; to arrive by 2025

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Thursday 19 May 2022,12:25 PM IST

            Kia India is getting ready to open its EV innings in the country with the debut of its first-ever EV, known as the EV6, which will be unveiled in the country later this month. The company is also working on an all-new EV that is set to arrive by 2025.

            Kia has officially confirmed that a C-segment EV is in the pipeline, and this is most likely to be none other than an SUV body style. The carmaker is expected to introduce this car as a locally produced model, and will also start building EV charging infrastructure to support the same. The brand has not revealed any other details regarding this upcoming EV as of now.

            Coming to the Kia EV6, the model will be brought to the country via the CBU route. To be limited to just 100 units in the initial lot, the EV6 will be powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack with RWD and AWD configurations. To know more about Kia’s first EV in India, click here.

            Kia EV6
            Kia EV6 ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Kia EV6 | EV6

