All-new Kia EV6 India bookings to commence next week

Kia is set to introduce the new all-electric EV6 in India, and the carmaker will open its order books for the electric crossover on 26 May, 2022. Initially, the South Korean firm will bring the EV6 as completely built units, with availability limited to 100 units. That said, Kia is expected to launch the car in the country in a couple of months.

Unveiled mid last year, the EV6 is the first dedicated electric car by Kia to use EV-only E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform). In fact, the EV6 shares this architecture with its siblings, the Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60. Interestingly, Kia’s version of an electric vehicle has won several awards, including the 2022 European Car of the Year and the 2022 ‘Best of the Best Car Design’ Red Dot Design award.

The technical specifications of the India-bound Kia EV6 are unknown yet, but the brand offers a variety of powertrain options in the western markets. First up, the EV6 is one of the few EVs to support the ultra-fast 800V charging capability; charging it from 10 to 80 per cent takes 18 minutes, whereas 100km of top-up charge takes just four and a half minutes.

The EV6 comes with 58kWh and 77.4kWh battery packs – both available in two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions. The range and power output figures vary depending on the drivetrain and battery pack version. Having said that, the 77.4kWh battery pack with 2WD provides a range of 528km, as per WLTP.

