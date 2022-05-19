New Mahindra Scorpio to be unveiled on 20 June, 2022

Mahindra has confirmed that the all-new Scorpio will make its debut on 20 June, which is expected to be followed by a price announcement in the coming months. The SUV has already been teased in multiple videos, and images of an uncamouflaged unit have also been leaked on the web, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options are likely to include six-speed manual and automatic units. A 4x4 system could be offered exclusively on higher variants.

On the outside, the new Scorpio will get the signature six-slat grille, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lights, new front and rear bumpers, contrast-coloured skid plates, new alloy wheels, vertically-stacked LED tail lights, and a dual-tone rear bumper.

While Mahindra has not officially revealed the interiors of the 2022 Scorpio, spy shots have revealed a set of features including dual-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, a new dashboard, dual-tone upholstery, a new instrument console, drive modes, engine start-stop button, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Mahindra New Scorpio ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price

