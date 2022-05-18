  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New seven-seater Jeep Meridian India launch tomorrow

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 18 May 2022,19:26 PM IST

            Jeep will launch the new Meridian in India tomorrow, 19 June, 2022. It is the second vehicle to be manufactured at the brand’s Ranjangaon plant, Maharashtra. That said, the American carmaker commenced the bookings for the Meridian earlier this month. Upon launch, the Meridian will rival the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

            The Meridian follows the signature design language of Jeep and bears a belt line reminiscent of the legendary Cherokee. Further, the India-spec model gets dual-barrel LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED rear lights, and a black paint job for the roof and ORVMs.

            The interior is similar to the Compass and features a dual-tone colour scheme. Other features include a fully digital driver display, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, ventilated front seats, dual-zone temperature control, powered front seats and tailgate, six airbags, a wireless charging pad, a nine-speaker Alpine sound system, and a panoramic sunroof.

            The seven-seater SUV gets a 2.0-litre, inline, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine mated to either a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic transmission. This motor makes 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Jeep offers a 4x4 system as standard.

            Jeep Meridian
            Jeep Meridian ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Jeep CarsUpcoming Jeep Cars
            Jeep | Jeep Meridian | Meridian

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New seven-seater Jeep Meridian India launch tomorrow

            New seven-seater Jeep Meridian India launch tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/18/2022 19:26:22

            Jeep Meridian will be available with a 2.0-litre engine.

            Diesel-powered Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios' order books closed

            Diesel-powered Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios' order books closed

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/18/2022 12:08:10

            Hyundai India has stopped accepting bookings for the diesel-powered versions of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The move indicates that the carmaker could soon discontinue these variants in the Indian market.

            New Jeep Meridian launch slated for 19 May

            New Jeep Meridian launch slated for 19 May

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/17/2022 15:40:40

            The Jeep Meridian is a seven-seat SUV.

            Tata Harrier available with new XZS variants

            Tata Harrier available with new XZS variants

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/17/2022 15:17:49

            Tata offers the Harrier in Dark and Kaziranga special-edition options.

            Hyundai partners with Tata Power to setup EV charging infra in India

            Hyundai partners with Tata Power to setup EV charging infra in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/17/2022 13:50:44

            Hyundai Motor India has announced a partnership with Tata Power to build an EV charging network and boost EV adoption in India at its dealerships. The MoU was signed between Hyundai Motor India and Tata Power at HMIL's headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana.

            Renault India inaugurates two new dealerships in Delhi-NCR

            Renault India inaugurates two new dealerships in Delhi-NCR

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/16/2022 17:20:21

            Renault India has strengthened its network in India with two new dealership facilities in Delhi-NCR, known as Renault Delhi North and Renault Sonipat.

            Toyota Hilux pickup deliveries commence in India

            Toyota Hilux pickup deliveries commence in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/16/2022 16:28:48

            The India-spec Hilux is available in three variants.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Meridian

            Jeep Meridian

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Mahindra New Scorpio

            Mahindra New Scorpio

            ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Tata Nexon EV Max

            Tata Nexon EV Max

            ₹ 17.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 55.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda City eHEV

            Honda City eHEV

            ₹ 19.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki XL6

            Maruti Suzuki XL6

            ₹ 11.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

            ₹ 8.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars