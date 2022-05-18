New seven-seater Jeep Meridian India launch tomorrow

Jeep will launch the new Meridian in India tomorrow, 19 June, 2022. It is the second vehicle to be manufactured at the brand’s Ranjangaon plant, Maharashtra. That said, the American carmaker commenced the bookings for the Meridian earlier this month. Upon launch, the Meridian will rival the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

The Meridian follows the signature design language of Jeep and bears a belt line reminiscent of the legendary Cherokee. Further, the India-spec model gets dual-barrel LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED rear lights, and a black paint job for the roof and ORVMs.

The interior is similar to the Compass and features a dual-tone colour scheme. Other features include a fully digital driver display, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, ventilated front seats, dual-zone temperature control, powered front seats and tailgate, six airbags, a wireless charging pad, a nine-speaker Alpine sound system, and a panoramic sunroof.

The seven-seater SUV gets a 2.0-litre, inline, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine mated to either a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic transmission. This motor makes 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Jeep offers a 4x4 system as standard.

Jeep Meridian ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated Price

