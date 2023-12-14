Kia Sonet facelift fully leaked; to get Level 1 ADAS!

All the details of the 2024 Kia Sonet have been leaked ahead of its official debut which will take place tomorrow. The updated sub-four-metre SUV will get an ADAS suite, and we have shared the specifics below.

The new Sonet facelift will get a Level 1 ADAS suite, which will include features in the form of forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane following assist, lane departure warning, high beam assist, driver attention warning, and leading vehicle departure alert.

In terms of updates, the facelifted Kia Sonet will get new LED headlamps, DRLs, taillights, fog lights, and a light bar, with the latter being offered only at the rear. The model will also benefit from a set of new 16-inch alloy wheels and all-wheel disc brakes.

Inside, the Nexon and Brezza rival will receive a 360-degree camera, four-way electrically adjustable driver seat, 10.25-inch fully digital coloured instrument console, remote AC control, front and rear parking sensors, and a voice-controlled window function.

