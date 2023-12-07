Kia Sonet facelift teased again ahead of debut on 14 December

Kia India has released yet another teaser of the facelifted Sonet ahead of its unveiling which is scheduled to take place on 14 December. The new teaser video reveals key details and features of the updated sub-four-metre SUV.

As seen in the images here, the 2024 Kia Sonet is confirmed to get an ADAS suite. Likely to be a Level 1 feature, it could come equipped with forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and more.

Further, the new Kia Sonet facelift will feature an LED light at the rear along with a set of new C-shaped LED taillights and a high-mounted stop lamp. The interior will benefit from a new fully digital, coloured instrument cluster.

Powering the refreshed Sonet will likely be the same 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Once launched, the model will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

Kia | Sonet Facelift | Kia Sonet Facelift