            Tata Altroz Racer set for June 2024 launch

            Desirazu Venkat

            Saturday 11 May 2024,17:29 PM IST

            The much anticipated Tata Altroz Racer is all set for a launch in India in June 2024. Showcased first at the 2023 Expo and then again at the 24 Bharat Mobility Show, this is a performance version of the automaker’s premium hatchback.

            The Tata Altroz Racer will use the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol from the Nexon. This engine produces 120bhp/170Nm and mated to a six-speed MT. We also expect the seven-speed DCT to be on offer with this engine.

            On the outside, the Altroz Racer gets blacked-out elements an dual white strips over the roof and the bonnet. The Racer is based on a top-spec model and thus gets a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, six airbags, air purifier, voice-enabled sunroof, wireless charger, automatic climate control, aluminium pedals, red stitching and accents, and a 360-degree surround camera.

            Tata Altroz
            TataAltroz ₹ 6.65 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Altroz | Tata Altroz

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            By Desirazu Venkat05/11/2024 17:29:32

            The Altroz racer is a new high performance version of the premium hatchback

            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at Rs. 62.60 lakh

            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at Rs. 62.60 lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team05/10/2024 17:20:11

            The 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is produced at BMW's Chennai plant

            Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched in India at Rs. 54.65 lakh

            Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched in India at Rs. 54.65 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/10/2024 17:05:02

            The Audi Q3 is available in Bold Editions that are priced up to Rs. 1.49 lakh more at Rs. 54.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

            2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India at Rs. 6.49 lakh

            2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India at Rs. 6.49 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/09/2024 13:11:11

            The new Swift has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in five variants, two new colours, and a new Z Series petrol engine.

            Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus launched in India; priced at Rs. 21.39 lakh

            Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus launched in India; priced at Rs. 21.39 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/08/2024 15:45:08

            The Toyota Innova Crysta is now available in a new base, GX Plus variant in seven and eight seater.

            New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched in India tomorrow

            New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched in India tomorrow

            By Desirazu Venkat05/08/2024 14:52:55

            The new Swift will be offered in the LXi, VXi and ZXi variants

            Mahindra XUV700 MX3 diesel 7-seat launched in India at Rs. 15 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 MX3 diesel 7-seat launched in India at Rs. 15 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat05/06/2024 20:23:58

            The MX3 seven-seat model is priced Rs 3 lakh lesser than the equivalent AX7 model

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.15 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            MG Cloud EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M4 Competition

            ₹ 1.53 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Isuzu V-Cross

            ₹ 21.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Force Motors Gurkha

            ₹ 16.75 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kushaq

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

