Tata Altroz Racer set for June 2024 launch

The much anticipated Tata Altroz Racer is all set for a launch in India in June 2024. Showcased first at the 2023 Expo and then again at the 24 Bharat Mobility Show, this is a performance version of the automaker’s premium hatchback.

The Tata Altroz Racer will use the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol from the Nexon. This engine produces 120bhp/170Nm and mated to a six-speed MT. We also expect the seven-speed DCT to be on offer with this engine.

On the outside, the Altroz Racer gets blacked-out elements an dual white strips over the roof and the bonnet. The Racer is based on a top-spec model and thus gets a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, six airbags, air purifier, voice-enabled sunroof, wireless charger, automatic climate control, aluminium pedals, red stitching and accents, and a 360-degree surround camera.

