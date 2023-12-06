    Recently Viewed
            Lamborghini Revuelto launched; priced at Rs. 8.89 crore

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Wednesday 06 December 2023,19:38 PM IST

            Lamborghini India has finally launched the much-awaited Revuelto sports car in the country at a price tag of Rs. 8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The Revuelto marks the entry of the brand in the PHEV segment and also the end of the naturally aspirated V12 Lamborghini supercars.

            The exterior highlights of the new Lamborghini sports car include Y-shaped LED DRLs and headlamps along with air intakes and taillamps, high-mounted hexagonal-shaped exhaust ports, signature scissor doors, and a chiseled bodyline. It rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels that have Y-shaped motifs.

            Lamborghini Revuelto Dashboard

            Inside, the cabin comes equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment screen, and a 9.1-inch display for the front passenger. In addition to this, the brand offers a range of customisation options for the buyers to configure the car according to their preferences.

            Built on the carbon fibre monocoque chassis, the Revuelto gets a 6.5-litre V12 hybrid mill that produces 825bhp and 725Nm of torque. When coupled with the motor, the power output increases to 1015bhp. The mill comes mated to an eight-speed DCT gearbox and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 2.5 seconds achieving a top speed of 350kmph.

            Lamborghini Revuelto
            LamborghiniRevuelto ₹ 8.89 Crore OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Lamborghini CarsUpcoming Lamborghini Cars
            Lamborghini | Revuelto | Lamborghini Revuelto

