India-bound new Maruti Swift engine and colour details revealed

Suzuki has finally launched the new-gen Swift in Japan. Available in three variants, namely XG, MX, and MZ, the hatchback is now offered in petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains across front-wheel drive and 4WD configurations.

Customers can choose the new hatchback from nine monotone and four dual-tone colour options. The monotone shades include Frontier Blue, Cool Yellow, Burning Red, Flame Orange, Caravan Ivory, Pure White, Premium Silver, Star Silver, and Super Black. The dual tones, on the other hand, consist of Frontier Blue, Burning Red, Cool Yellow, and Pure White with a black roof.

In terms of features, the India-bound, new-gen Swift will come loaded with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push stop/start button, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, six airbags, and an ADAS safety suite.

The upcoming Swift will come powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol-hybrid engine that generates 81bhp and 107Nm of torque and comes paired with a CVT unit. When coupled with an electric motor, the power output will increase to 84bhp and 167Nm of torque. Notably, the Japanese-spec model also gets an optional 4WD system with both - hybrid and non-hybrid powertrains.

