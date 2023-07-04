Kia unveils the new Seltos facelift in India

Kia India has officially pulled the wraps off its new Seltos facelift for the Indian market. With this, the carmaker will commence the bookings of the model on 14 July 2023. Interested customers can book the Seltos facelift through any Kia-authorised dealerships across the country.

On the outside, the Seltos facelift comes equipped with a new tiger nose front grille with integrated LED DRLs, redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new set of LED headlamps and connected tail-lights, and vertically stacked cube-shaped LED fog lights. Moreover, the 18-inch Glossy Black alloy wheels now get a new design, further enhancing the look of the mid-size SUV.

In terms of features, the cabin of the updated Seltos now gets a redesigned dashboard and centre console layout. Compared to the previous iteration, the Seltos facelift comes loaded with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster housed in a twin-display setup alongside the 10.25-inch infotainment unit, an eight-way powered driver seat, and a Level 2 ADAS tech with over 17 adaptive functions. Other features like wireless charging, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and ambient lighting are carried over from the outgoing version.

As for its powertrain, the Kia Seltos facelift is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, a CVT unit, and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. With the latest update, the Seltos now benefits from a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor paired with an iMT and a seven-speed DCT unit.

The Seltos facelift will launch in India in August, followed by its deliveries. Upon arrival, it will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and the upcoming Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross in the Indian market.

Kia Seltos Facelift ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh Estimated Price

