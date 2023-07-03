Tata Motors to hike prices of its entire range from 17 July

Tata Motors has announced a price hike across its entire range of cars from 17 July, 2023. The price hike will include both ICE and EV models of the carmaker with an average increment of 0.6 per cent.

As per the Indian manufacturer, the price hike is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs in the production and operation of the brand. Meanwhile, to give relief to the customers, Tata will offer price protection benefits to those who book any model up to 16 July and for the deliveries made prior to 31 July, 2023.

Currently, Tata Motors has multiple ICE models on sale, including the Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and the Safari. Moreover, the carmaker has three all-electric models in its line-up, including the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and the Nexon EV in the Indian market.

