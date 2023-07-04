Maruti Invicto premium MPV to be launched in India tomorrow

Maruti Invicto India launch

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium MPV will be launched in India tomorrow. It will be the most premium product that Maruti has ever had in its lineup and is essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto specs and mileage

The Invicto will be powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid that produces 172bhp/188Nm. The electric motor produces an additional 11bhp/206Nm and the whole set-up is mated to an eCVT powering the front wheels. As is the case with its sister car, the Innova Hycross, there’s no pure electric range and it has an ARAI claimed mileage of 23.24kmpl. Our sister publication CarWale conducted a real-world mileage test on the Innova Hycross and it returned a 13.26kmpl in the city and 18.52kmpl on the highway.

Maruti Invicto features

At the time of writing this story, bookings had opened for the Invicto and it was being offered in top-spec Alpha+ variant and Nexa blue shade. A white-coloured model has been spotted at a dealer yard. We expect at least three more colours for the MPV. The feature list is expected to include dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a digital instrument cluster both six and seven-seat configurations. The Hycross in its ZX (O) trim level has level-2 ADAS which is not expected on the Invicto for cost reasons.

Maruti Invicto rivals and pricing

The Maruti Invicto will rival the Innova Hycross but be priced at a premium over the latter. We expect a pricing of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto ₹ 24.79 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki | Invicto | Maruti Suzuki Invicto