            Maruti Invicto premium MPV to be launched in India tomorrow

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 04 July 2023,18:52 PM IST

            Maruti Invicto India launch

            The Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium MPV will be launched in India tomorrow. It will be the most premium product that Maruti has ever had in its lineup and is essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid. 

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto specs and mileage 

            The Invicto will be powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid that produces 172bhp/188Nm. The electric motor produces an additional 11bhp/206Nm and the whole set-up is mated to an eCVT powering the front wheels. As is the case with its sister car, the Innova Hycross, there’s no pure electric range and it has an ARAI claimed mileage of 23.24kmpl. Our sister publication CarWale conducted a real-world mileage test on the Innova Hycross and it returned a 13.26kmpl in the city and 18.52kmpl on the highway. 

            Maruti Invicto features 

            At the time of writing this story, bookings had opened for the Invicto and it was being offered in top-spec Alpha+ variant and Nexa blue shade. A white-coloured model has been spotted at a dealer yard. We expect at least three more colours for the MPV. The feature list is expected to include dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a digital instrument cluster both six and seven-seat configurations. The Hycross in its ZX (O) trim level has level-2 ADAS which is not expected on the Invicto for cost reasons. 

            Maruti Invicto rivals and pricing 

            The Maruti Invicto will rival the Innova Hycross but be priced at a premium over the latter. We expect a pricing of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India at Rs 24.79 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat07/05/2023 14:01:17

            This is Maruti's most premium vehicle from Nexa

            Maruti Invicto premium MPV to be launched in India tomorrow

            By Desirazu Venkat07/04/2023 18:52:19

            This will be the most expensive Nexa product

            Kia unveils the new Seltos facelift in India

            By Haji Chakralwale07/04/2023 12:50:20

            Kia India has officially pulled the wraps off its new Seltos facelift for the Indian market. With this, the carmaker has commenced the bookings of the model. Interested customers can book the Seltos facelift through any Kia-authorised dealerships across the country.

            Tata Motors to hike prices of its entire range from 17 July

            By Haji Chakralwale07/03/2023 17:47:32

            Tata Motors has announced a price hike across its entire range of cars from 17 July, 2023. The price hike will include both ICE and EV models of the carmaker with an average increment of 0.6 per cent.

            Kia Seltos facelift to be unveiled in India tomorrow

            By Haji Chakralwale07/03/2023 17:31:09

            Kia India is all set to reveal the updated Seltos for the Indian market tomorrow, 4 July, 2023. Meanwhile, dealerships across the country have already started accepting orders for the Seltos facelift. With this update, this Kia SUV will receive cosmetic changes on the outside with major revisions to its interiors.

            Honda Elevate bookings open: To be offered in four variants and seven colours

            By Desirazu Venkat07/03/2023 15:54:38

            It will be launched in India on September 2023

            Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG variant launched; prices in India start from Rs. 16.20 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar07/03/2023 15:33:47

            Volkswagen India has introduced a new GT DSG variant in the Virtus line-up with prices starting from Rs. 16.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, the DSG variant was only restricted to the GT Plus variant of the sedan. Positioned between the Topline AT and the GT Plus MT variant, the Virtus can be had in five trims, namely, Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT Plus.

