India-bound Hyundai Creta facelift unveiled

Hyundai has officially introduced the updated Creta at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). It is the first-ever Hyundai to be produced in Indonesia for the Indonesian market. In fact, this Creta facelift will also arrive in India sometime in Q2 of 2022.

This update brings striking changes to Creta’s exterior, especially at the front. There is a new ‘Parametric Jewel’ grille with integrated boomerang-shaped daytime running lights. Moreover, Hyundai has also provided redesigned headlamps, bumpers, silver inserts around the car, tweaked boot lid and taillamps.

The interior mostly remains unchanged except for the new 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster (first introduced with the Alcazar) and an eight-inch infotainment system. Apart from that, the Creta carries all the bells and whistles such as ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, an air purifier, eight speakers Bose sound system and a cooled glove box. Meanwhile, the seats come upholstered in Black/Cognac Brown leather.

Besides, for the first time, the new Creta features Hyundai SmartSense - a suite of advanced technological equipment similar to the Mahindra XUV700 and MG Astor. The Creta facelift comes with forward collision avoidance with auto emergency braking, lane-keeping and following assistance, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic collision assistance.

For the Indonesian market, the Creta facelift is available in only one engine option. There is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder N/A petrol engine mated to either a six-speed manual or CVT unit. It makes 113bhp and 144Nm of torque.

