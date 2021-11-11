Spy shots reveal the exterior of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift

The upcoming Baleno facelift has been spotted again without camouflage, giving away its exterior details. The Maruti Suzuki facelift has been under trial for the past few months and is due in the country sometime in 2022.

Going by the spy pictures, the Baleno facelift gets redesigned front and rear end. Thus it appears distinctive in comparison to the current model. The restructured front end gets a new grille, bonnet, bumper and tweaked headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. On the other hand, the rear end features new J-shaped taillights and a reworked bumper.

The Baleno facelift is also likely to get a redesigned cabin as per some previous spy shots. On the inside, there will be an improved infotainment touchscreen, a new steering wheel with cruise control and voice command switches and reworked air-con vents. Other features are most likely to be carried forward from the current model.

It is expected that Maruti Suzuki will offer the same choice of petrol engines. This includes a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated motor mated to a five-speed manual or CVT unit capable of producing 82bhp/113Nm. And another 1.2-litre Dualjet engine that makes 89bhp/113Nm.

Picture credits - CarWale

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh Estimated Price

