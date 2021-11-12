  • Type your location
      Porsche introduces the new Macan in India; prices start at Rs 83.21 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Friday 12 November 2021,15:35 PM IST

      Porsche has launched the refreshed Macan in the country, showcased worldwide a few months ago. It is available in three variants: Standard, S and GTS, with the prices starting at Rs 83.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the brand will commence handing over the SUV from the beginning of 2022.

      This update brings a handful of changes to the Macan’s exterior. For instance, there is a new front bumper with large air inlets and integrated daytime running lights. Porsche has also redesigned the headlamps, rear diffuser and alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the carmaker has offered the top-of-the-line GTS trim in India for the first time.

      On the inside, the Macan features a redesigned cockpit. Porsche has given a steering wheel and restructured the centre console. The cabin now gets capacitive touch switches with haptic instead of physical ones. Besides, the semi-digital instrument panel comprises two small displays on either side of the analogue tachometer. And there is a 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen too.

      Porsche has also tuned up the Macan’s engines, and thus they produce more power and torque than the previous models. To start with, the entry-level Macan is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 261bhp/400Nm. The S trim, the 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine produces 375bhp/520Nm. Lastly, the range-topper gets a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol unit capable of generating 434bhp/550Nm. They are all coupled with a seven-speed PDK automatic transmission. 

