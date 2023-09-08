Hyundai i20 facelift launched in India at Rs. 6.99 lakh

Hyundai India has launched the updated i20 in the country at a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new i20 is available in five variants – Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O), across eight colour options.

In terms of changes, the exterior of the i20 facelift is highlighted by new LED headlamps, revised DRLs, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels. As for the colour options, the hatchback is offered with eight exterior paint schemes including Amazon Grey (new), Atlas White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White with black roof, and Fiery Red with black roof.

Inside, the cabin of the i20 facelift is finished in dual-tone grey and black interiors. Then, the hatchback comes loaded with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system, cruise control, auto headlamps, TPMS, automatic climate control, and a wireless charger. The safety equipment includes six airbags, ESC, HAC, VSM, ABS with EBD, burglar alarm, rear parking camera, and three-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants.

Mechanically, the new Hyundai i20 comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an iVT unit. Additionally, it also gets the idle start/stop feature as standard across the range.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the updated Hyundai i20:

Variants Prices Era MT Rs. 6,99,490 Magna MT Rs. 7,69,900 Sportz MT Rs. 8,32,900 Sportz iMT Rs. 9,37,900 Asta MT Rs. 9,28,900 Asta (O) MT Rs. 9,97,900 Asta (O) iMT Rs. 11,01,000

Hyundai i20 ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards

