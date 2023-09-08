    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai i20 facelift launched in India at Rs. 6.99 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Friday 08 September 2023,12:03 PM IST

            Hyundai India has launched the updated i20 in the country at a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new i20 is available in five variants – Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O), across eight colour options.

            In terms of changes, the exterior of the i20 facelift is highlighted by new LED headlamps, revised DRLs, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels. As for the colour options, the hatchback is offered with eight exterior paint schemes including Amazon Grey (new), Atlas White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White with black roof, and Fiery Red with black roof.

            Hyundai i20 Facelift Dashboard

            Inside, the cabin of the i20 facelift is finished in dual-tone grey and black interiors. Then, the hatchback comes loaded with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system, cruise control, auto headlamps, TPMS, automatic climate control, and a wireless charger. The safety equipment includes six airbags, ESC, HAC, VSM, ABS with EBD, burglar alarm, rear parking camera, and three-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants. 

            Hyundai i20 Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

            Mechanically, the new Hyundai i20 comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an iVT unit. Additionally, it also gets the idle start/stop feature as standard across the range.

            Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the updated Hyundai i20:

            VariantsPrices
            Era MTRs. 6,99,490
            Magna MTRs. 7,69,900
            Sportz MTRs. 8,32,900
            Sportz iMTRs. 9,37,900
            Asta MTRs. 9,28,900
            Asta (O) MTRs. 9,97,900
            Asta (O) iMTRs. 11,01,000
            Hyundai i20
            Hyundai i20 ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | i20 Facelift | Hyundai i20 Facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai i20 facelift launched in India at Rs. 6.99 lakh

            Hyundai i20 facelift launched in India at Rs. 6.99 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale09/08/2023 12:03:07

            Hyundai India has launched the updated i20 in the country at a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new i20 is available in five variants – Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O), across eight colour options.

            Tata Nexon EV unveiled; India launch on 14 September

            Tata Nexon EV unveiled; India launch on 14 September

            By Desirazu Venkat09/07/2023 22:39:57

            The updated Tata Nexon's bookings will open on 9 September

            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition launched at Rs. 46 lakh

            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition launched at Rs. 46 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale09/07/2023 17:39:24

            BMW India has announced the prices of the M Performance Edition of the 2 Series Gran Coupe. The performance variant of the sedan is available at a price tag of Rs. 46 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Customers can place an order for their limited edition of the sedan via the automaker’s online booking portal.

            MG Astor Blackstorm edition launched; prices start at Rs. 14.48 lakh

            MG Astor Blackstorm edition launched; prices start at Rs. 14.48 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale09/06/2023 12:50:04

            MG Motor India has launched the Astor Blackstorm edition in the country at a starting price of Rs. 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Skoda Kushaq and Slavia new variants launched

            Skoda Kushaq and Slavia new variants launched

            By Pawan Mudaliar09/05/2023 19:24:16

            Skoda India has launched two new variants in its Kushaq and Slavia line-up. This includes an Onyx Plus variant of the Kushaq and the Ambitious Plus variant of the Slavia, with prices starting from Rs. 11,59,000 (ex-showroom).

            Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India; Prices start at Rs 61.25 lakh

            Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India; Prices start at Rs 61.25 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat09/05/2023 14:47:58

            This is Volvo's second BEV for India

            New Tata Nexon facelift bookings open for Rs. 21,000

            New Tata Nexon facelift bookings open for Rs. 21,000

            By Haji Chakralwale09/04/2023 12:33:16

            Tata Motors has started accepting orders for the all-new Nexon SUV in India. Customers across the country can book the facelifted model by paying a refundable token amount of Rs. 11,000

            Featured Cars

            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 11.04 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Rumion

            Toyota Rumion

            ₹ 10.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon Facelift

            Tata Nexon Facelift

            ₹ 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Tata Nexon EV Facelift

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Hyundai i20

            Hyundai i20

            ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 11.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 61.25 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Rumion

            Toyota Rumion

            ₹ 10.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

            Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

            ₹ 1.18 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars