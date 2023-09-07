    Recently Viewed
            Tata Nexon EV unveiled; India launch on 14 September

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 07 September 2023,22:39 PM IST

            The long-awaited Tata Nexon EV facelift has finally been unmasked in all its metal glory and boy has a lot changed! The car gets a new design, updated electric power train and a massively boosted feature list. 

            On the outside Tata has matched the design of the recently unveiled ICE Nexon compact SUV but with a grille-less face, vertically stacked lamps and swatch-like LED DRLs on the face. In profile, there are new wheels while at the back Tata has fitted this updated Nexon EV with new X-design tail lamps. 

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift Instrument Cluster

            Inside too, the design is very similar to that of the ICE Nexon in terms of elements and layout but with a new colour scheme, bigger touchscreen and of course the new climate control interface that debuted with the Tata Curvv last year. The top-spec versions will get paddle shifters, an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM and a JBL sound system. All versions now get front parking assist, blind view monitor, seat-belt reminder, six airbags, ABS, ESP, all disc brakes, i-TPMS, EPB with auto hold function hill ascent and descent control. 

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift Dashboard

            The Tata Nexon EV will be retailed in the Medium range and Long battery packs. The former’s numbers include 127bhp/365km (ARAI) while the latter’s figures include 143bhp/465km (ARAI). Both now get 7.2kWh fast charging and V2L as well as V2V function. Top speed? 150kmph and the all-important 0-100kmph time? 8.9 seconds. 

            Prices will be out on 14 September while bookings will open from 8.00 am on 9 September (World EV Day). This car continues to rival the Mahindra XUV400 and the MG ZS EV

