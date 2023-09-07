Tata Nexon EV unveiled; India launch on 14 September

The long-awaited Tata Nexon EV facelift has finally been unmasked in all its metal glory and boy has a lot changed! The car gets a new design, updated electric power train and a massively boosted feature list.

On the outside Tata has matched the design of the recently unveiled ICE Nexon compact SUV but with a grille-less face, vertically stacked lamps and swatch-like LED DRLs on the face. In profile, there are new wheels while at the back Tata has fitted this updated Nexon EV with new X-design tail lamps.

Inside too, the design is very similar to that of the ICE Nexon in terms of elements and layout but with a new colour scheme, bigger touchscreen and of course the new climate control interface that debuted with the Tata Curvv last year. The top-spec versions will get paddle shifters, an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM and a JBL sound system. All versions now get front parking assist, blind view monitor, seat-belt reminder, six airbags, ABS, ESP, all disc brakes, i-TPMS, EPB with auto hold function hill ascent and descent control.

The Tata Nexon EV will be retailed in the Medium range and Long battery packs. The former’s numbers include 127bhp/365km (ARAI) while the latter’s figures include 143bhp/465km (ARAI). Both now get 7.2kWh fast charging and V2L as well as V2V function. Top speed? 150kmph and the all-important 0-100kmph time? 8.9 seconds.

Prices will be out on 14 September while bookings will open from 8.00 am on 9 September (World EV Day). This car continues to rival the Mahindra XUV400 and the MG ZS EV.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price

