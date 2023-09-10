New Tata Nexon EV facelift bookings open in India

    Recently Viewed
            Sunday 10 September 2023,11:58 AM IST

            Tata Motors revealed the facelifted version of the Nexon ICE-based EV in India on 7 September, 2023. Now, days later, the automaker has commenced the bookings of the all-electric Nexon EV for a token of Rs. 21,000.

            The Nexon EV facelift is available in six trim levels – Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+. Interested customers can choose from seven colour options including Fearless Purple, Daytona Grey, Intensi-teal, Pristine White, Empowered Oxide, Creative Ocean, and Flame Red.

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift Left Side View

            Powering the Nexon EV is a single motor setup mounted on the front axle which sources power from two battery pack options – a 30kWh and a 40.5kWh unit. The former is equipped in the Medium Range versions with a claimed range of 325km. On the other hand, the latter is fitted in the Long Range versions with a claimed driving range of 465km on a full charge. Moreover, the electric SUV is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just 8.9 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 150kmph.

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

            As for the features, the new Nexon EV comes loaded with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-digital instrument cluster, two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, automatic climate control, cruise control, ventilated seats, and wireless charger. Also on offer are features such as a 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor, paddle shifters for regen modes, JBL-sourced nine-speaker music system, and an air purifier.

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift
            Tata Nexon EV Facelift ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Nexon EV Facelift | Tata Nexon EV Facelift

            All Popular Cars