            Hyundai Exter waiting period extends up to 50 weeks

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Saturday 26 August 2023,19:07 PM IST

            Hyundai launched the Exter in India on 10 July, 2023 at an introductory price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level SUV is based on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and sits below the Venue in the manufacturer’s line-up. The Exter can be had in seven variants including EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Owing to the overwhelming response, the five-door SUV is now commanding a waiting period of up to 50 weeks in the country. 

            The following are the variant-wise waiting periods for the Hyundai Exter:

            VariantsWaiting period
            EX and EX(O)48-50 weeks
            S and S(CNG)22-24 weeks
            S(O), SX, SX(O), SX(O) Connect, and SX(CNG)18-20 weeks
            SX(O) AMT and SX(O) Connect AMT20-22 weeks

            The Exter can be had in a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine. The petrol mill generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, and the CNG engine, on the other hand, is tuned to produce 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. While both engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the pure gasoline mill can also be had with an AMT unit.

            All Popular Cars