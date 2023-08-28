Toyota Rumion launched in India at Rs. 10.29 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Rumion, in the country with prices starting from Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer has commenced the bookings of the seven-seater MPV against a token amount of Rs. 11,000, with deliveries slated to begin on 8 September, 2023.

The Rumion can be had in three variants, namely S, G, and V. Customers can choose the MPV from five exterior hues. These include Café White, Entycing Silver, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, and Spunky Blue.

On the equipment front, the Toyota Rumion will come loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, second-row roof-mounted AC vents, steering-mounted controls for audio and calling, automatic climate control, and Toyota I-connect with over 55 features.

Under the hood, the Rumion will continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that is tuned to produce 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. Also on offer is a CNG variant that produces 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque and is solely mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Toyota Rumion:

Variants Ex-showroom prices S MT Rs. 10,29,000 S AT Rs. 11,89,000 G MT Rs. 11,45,000 V MT Rs. 12,18,000 V AT Rs. 13,68,000 S MT CNG Rs. 11,24,000

