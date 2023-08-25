Lexus LM coming to India soon; pre-bookings open

Lexus India is set to announce the prices of the LM premium MPV in the country in the coming months. Ahead of its launch, the carmaker has opened pre-bookings of the model that made its world debut in April this year.

At the heart of the Lexus LM will be a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 190bhp and 242Nm of torque. Also up for offer will be two electric motors generating a combined output of 247bhp. A CVT transmission will be standard across the range. In terms of dimensions, the model measures 5,125mm in length, 1,890mm in width, 1,940mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,000mm.

On the outside, the Lexus LM features the signature Spindle grille design, UV-cut glass, powered sliding rear doors, dual pane glass roof, tri-unit projector headlamps, 19-inch wheels, LED taillights, and an LED light bar at the rear. Customers can choose from four colours – Graphite Black Glass Flake, Sonic Quartz, Sonic Agate, and Sonic Titanium.

Inside, the 2023 LM comes equipped with a 48-inch display, privacy partition, 64-colour ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, ventilated seats for the first and second row, powered Ottoman function for the second-row seats, and seven airbags among others. The model will be available in four-seat and seven-seat configurations.

Lexus LM ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore Estimated Price

