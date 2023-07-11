Hyundai Exter gathers over 10,000 bookings in India

Hyundai launched the Exter SUV in India on 10 July, 2023 at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Punch rivalling SUV is available in seven variants and nine exterior colour options. The bookings of the model commenced in May and now the brand has announced that it has gathered over 10,000 bookings so far.

Beginning today, customers who have booked the Exter will start receiving their SUVs. As for its colours, buyers get a choice of six monotone and three dual-tone exterior paint options. The monotone colour palette includes Atlas White, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Cosmic Blue, and Titan Grey. Meanwhile, the dual-tone colour theme includes Atlas White with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black.

In terms of features, the SUV comes loaded with an eight-inch infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and cruise control. Also on offer are features like footwell lighting, metal pedals, paddle shifters, dual dash camera, and six airbags.

Mechanically, the Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre NA Kappa petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Notably, this motor is also coupled with a company-fitted CNG kit for select variants.

