Hyundai Exter deliveries in India to begin tomorrow

Hyundai India has launched the all-new Exter SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in seven variants across nine colour options. Now, the carmaker has announced that the deliveries of the Exter will begin tomorrow, 11 July, 2023, in India.

Under the hood, the Exter SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine producing 81bhp and 114Nm of peak torque. Also on offer is a factory-fitted CNG kit option. As for the transmission, the motor comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The brand has also released the fuel efficiency figures of the Exter SUV and it returns 19.4kmpl with manual and 19.2kmpl for the AMT variants. On the other hand, the CNG version gets a claimed mileage of 27.1km/kg.

In terms of exterior styling, the Exterior gets split headlamps with H-shaped LED DRLs, a parametric grille design, 15-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, faux skid plates, and H-shaped LED taillights. Other exterior highlights include a shark-fin antenna, roof rails, integrated roof spoiler, rear wiper with washer, and a high-mount stop lamp.

Inside the cabin, the SUV comes loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a wireless charger. Also on offer are features like a dual dash camera, an electric sunroof, metal pedals, rear AC vents with power output, paddle shifters, and six airbags.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Hyundai Exter

Variants Ex-showroom price EX Rs. 5.99 lakh S Rs. 7.27 lakh SX Rs. 7.99 lakh SX (O) Rs. 8.64 lakh SX (O) Connect Rs. 9.32 lakh CNG Rs. 8.24 lakh

Hyundai Exter ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

Hyundai | Exter | Hyundai Exter