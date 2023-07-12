    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Fronx CNG launched in India at Rs. 8.41 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 12 July 2023,15:56 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx CNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The factory-fitted CNG option is offered in two trim levels, Sigma and Delta. With this new addition, Maruti Suzuki’s CNG lineup is 15 models strong.

            Under the hood, the Fronx CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque with a claimed mileage of 28.51km/kg. Customers looking to purchase the Fronx in CNG guise can also opt for a subscription plan starting at Rs. 23,248 per month.

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx Left Rear Three Quarter

            In terms of features, the Fronx CNG comes loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, projector headlamps, steering-mounted controls, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and airbags.

            Speaking on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “The Fronx S-CNG, with its new-age appeal and dynamic road presence, is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart but also environmentally conscious. Ever since its introduction at this year’s Auto Expo, the Fronx has received an overwhelming response owing to its sporty design language, advanced powertrain, and premium technology.”

            Listed below are the variant-wise prices of the Maruti Fronx CNG:

            Sigma CNG – Rs. 8.41 lakh

            Delta CNG – Rs. 9.27 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx CNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The factory-fitted CNG option is offered in two trim levels, Sigma and Delta. With this new addition, Maruti Suzuki's CNG lineup is 15 models strong.

