Hyundai Creta logs 80,000 bookings

Hyundai has revealed that the newly launched Creta has managed to clock 80,000 bookings. Launched in January this year, the refreshed SUV can be had in petrol and diesel powertrains.

The feature highlights of the Creta include new front fascia with full-width LED DRLs, new 17-inch alloy wheels, connected LED tail lamps, and ADAS. Inside, the cabin comes equipped with a digital driver’s display, a wireless charging pad, cooled front seats, and an electronic parking brake.

Meanwhile, the N Line range that currently comprises i20 N Line and Venue N Line models has collectively managed to garner over 22,000 units in two years. The sub-brand recently introduced Creta N Line which is available in N8 and N10 variants with prices starting at Rs. 16.82 lakh (x-showroom).

The Creta is a direct rival to the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Hyundai | Creta | Hyundai Creta