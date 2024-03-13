Hyundai Creta N Line mileage revealed!

Earlier this week, Hyundai Motor India launched the Creta N Line in the country at a starting price of Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, namely N8 and N10, across a single powertrain, the Creta N Line can be had in three monotone and two dual-tone exterior shades. Now, the carmaker has revealed the fuel efficiency of the SUV.

Under the hood, the Creta N Line comes equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. This motor is tuned to produce 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Notably, the automaker claims that the MT variant of the SUV returns a fuel efficiency of 18kmpl while the AT variant returns a mileage of 18.2kmpl.

On the equipment front, the Creta N Line comes loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ambient lighting, premium sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, powered front seats, and electronic parking brakes.

Hyundai | Hyundai Creta N Line | Creta N Line