            Tata Motors signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government; to invest Rs. 9,000 crore

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Thursday 14 March 2024,20:08 PM IST

            Tata Motors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government for setting up a new vehicle manufacturing plant in the state. The automaker has planned to invest Rs. 9,000 crore over the next five years for this new facility, thereby creating up to 5,000 new job opportunities.

            This MoU was exchanged in the presence of the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. M.K. Stalin and signed between V Vishnu, IAS, Managing Director and CEO, Guidance, and P B Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors. Apart from this, Dr TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Arun Roy, Secretary of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce Department, and other senior officials of Tata Motors were also present.

            Tata Front View

            In other news, the carmaker recently rolled out the one-millionth car from its facility in Sanand, Gujarat. This state-of-the-art plant is spread across 1,100 acres, including 359 acres of vendor park, operations of which commenced in 2010.

            Tata

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

