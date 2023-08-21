Hyundai Venue prices in India revised

Hyundai India has revised the prices of the Venue sub-four metre SUV in the country with immediate effect. The carmaker recently introduced the Knight Edition in the Venue range, with prices starting at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Coming to the price hike, the entry-level E variant, which was previously priced at Rs. 7.68 lakh, now costs Rs 7.77 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This means that the brand has increased the prices of the model’s base variant by Rs. 5,300. Prices of all other variants in the Venue line-up remain unchanged.

The Hyundai Venue is currently offered with three engine options, such as the 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, an iMT unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. Further, customers can choose from six variants and seven colours.

Hyundai Venue ₹ 7.77 Lakh Onwards

Hyundai | Hyundai Venue | Venue