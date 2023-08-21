    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Venue prices in India revised

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 21 August 2023,16:51 PM IST

            Hyundai India has revised the prices of the Venue sub-four metre SUV in the country with immediate effect. The carmaker recently introduced the Knight Edition in the Venue range, with prices starting at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Coming to the price hike, the entry-level E variant, which was previously priced at Rs. 7.68 lakh, now costs Rs 7.77 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This means that the brand has increased the prices of the model’s base variant by Rs. 5,300. Prices of all other variants in the Venue line-up remain unchanged.

            Hyundai Venue Left Rear Three Quarter

            The Hyundai Venue is currently offered with three engine options, such as the 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, an iMT unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. Further, customers can choose from six variants and seven colours.

            Hyundai Venue
            Hyundai Venue ₹ 7.77 Lakh Onwards
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Hyundai Venue | Venue

