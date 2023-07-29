    Recently Viewed
            Honda Elevate to be launched in India in first week of September

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Saturday 29 July 2023,16:06 PM IST

            Honda Elevate launch timeline 

            The Honda Elevate will be launched in India in the first week of September with deliveries starting on that day itself. The automaker opened bookings for the same on 3 July and has already confirmed a four-month waiting period for the same. It has also been said that over 30 per cent of buyers were existing Honda owners that were upgrading from an older model. 

            Honda Elevate design and features 

            The Honda Elevate is being offered in multiple single-tone and dual-tone colour schemes along with three different colour options for the interior. The top-spec versions get features like climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, sunroof, power mirrors and windows, LED headlamps and level-2 ADAS technology that’s already on offer with the City and City e:HEV. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, VSC and ISOFIX child seat mounting points. At the time of this story, the Honda Elevate had not been tested for a GNCAP crash test rating. 

            Honda Elevate engine and specifications

            Honda will offer the Elevate with their 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 119bhp/145Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. There will be no e:HEV hybrid version and instead Honda  will bring a full electric version of the Elevate SUV directly in 2026.

            Honda Elevate pricing and competition 

            We expect Honda to price the Elevate in the region of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. It will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun

            Honda Elevate
