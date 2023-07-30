    Recently Viewed
            Kia Seltos facelift ARAI-certified mileage revealed

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Sunday 30 July 2023,12:06 PM IST

            Kia India launched the Seltos facelift in the country on 21 July at a starting price of Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated SUV can be had with three powertrain options across three trim levels: Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. Now, the carmaker has revealed the ARAI-claimed mileage of all the engine options available in the Seltos facelift.

            Starting with the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, the motor paired with a six-speed manual gearbox is claimed of returning 17kmpl. Meanwhile, the CVT version has a mileage of 17.7kmpl. Then, the newly introduced 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor comes paired with a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT unit. This powerful turbo engine with iMT and DCT delivers fuel efficiency of 17.7kmpl and 17.9kmpl, respectively.

            Finally, the 1.5-litre oil burner can be had with a six-speed iMT and a torque converter unit. While the AT version returns a mileage of 19.1kmpl, the diesel iMT has the highest mileage of 20.7kmpl in the Seltos range.

            Coming to the variants, the 1.5-litre petrol engine is offered in the HTE, HTK, HTK+, and HTX variants. Conversely, the turbo-petrol motor can be had with the HTK, HTK+, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line versions. Lastly, the HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and the X Line also get the option of the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

            Kia India launched the Seltos facelift in the country on 21 July at a starting price of Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the carmaker has revealed the ARAI-claimed mileage of all the engine options available in the Seltos facelift.

            All Popular Cars