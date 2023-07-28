Production-ready five-door Thar spied ahead of its global debut

Five-door Mahindra Thar is closer than ever to its official debut in the international market. The test mule of the same has been spotted numerous times doing the rounds across India. Similar to the three-door model launched in 2020, the long-wheelbase Thar is expected to be unveiled globally on 15 August, 2023, with a launch scheduled for early next year.

In terms of exterior highlights, the five-door Thar will carry a similar design identity as the existing iteration. The lifestyle off-roader will get the signature multi-slat grille, circular headlamps, fender-mounted turn indicators, side steps, pillar-mounted rear door handles, and even an electric sunroof.

On the inside, the upcoming five-door Thar will likely come loaded with a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, multi-functional steering wheel, rear AC vents, armrest for front passengers, and more.

Mechanically, the long wheelbase Thar will retain the 2.0-litre petrol and the 2.0-litre diesel mil from the existing version. The petrol motor is tuned to produce 150bhp and 320Nm of torque while the oil burner churns out 130bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and automatic units bundled with a 4WD system.

