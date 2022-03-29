Honda City hybrid to be revealed in India on 14 April 2022

Japanese automaker Honda has officially announced that it will be unveiling the all-new City hybrid in India on 14 April, 2022. It will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a small battery pack, providing power assistance and electric range for really short distances.

The hybrid version of the City is expected to carry the same design language as the City sold in India. It will come equipped with LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the cabin is most likely to be identical to the India-spec combustion-powered City. However, Honda could offer a tweaked instrument cluster and a new upholstery option.

In terms of features, the India-spec City should come with automatic parking gear selection, low-speed sound alert to warn pedestrians, reversing sound alert, vehicle stability assist, multiple airbags, hill start assist, and much more.

The India-bound City hybrid will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol i-VTEC engine incorporated with two electric motors and a small battery pack. Furthermore, this hybrid system will be mated to a dual-clutch automatic transmission that features shift-by-wire technology. Meanwhile, the sedan will come with a dedicated EV drive mode, hybrid drive mode, and engine drive mode.

