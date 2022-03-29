Seven-seat Jeep Meridian unveiled in India

American SUV giant Jeep has revealed the long-awaited Meridian in India. The seven-seat SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine available with manual and automatic transmission. The launch of the SUV is expected to take place in a couple of months, while the deliveries will start sometime in June 2022.

In terms of the exterior, the Meridian follows the signature design language of Jeep. It bears the familiar belt line reminiscent of the legendary Cherokee and also the typical wheel arches similar to the other brand’s models. Besides this, the India-spec Meridian will come with dual-barrel LED headlights, LED fog lamps, a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, and LED rear lights.

On the inside, the India-bound Meridian features a dual-tone interior – Emperador Brown and Black. Other features include a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front ventilated seats, a nine-speaker Alpine sound system, a 360-degree camera setup, powered front seats and boot opening, a wireless charging pad, six airbags, and more.

The Meridian will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine mated to either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox. Jeep will offer the engine in a choice of front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. Meanwhile, this engine can produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, while its top speed is rated at 198kmph. Jeep will commence production of the Meridian at the Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra in May 2022.

