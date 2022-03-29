Tata Punch Creative to be available in monotone colour option soon

Tata’s latest product for the Indian market, the Punch sub-compact SUV is available in four variant options – Pure, Accomplished, Adventure, and Creative. This time around, the top-spec Tata Punch Creative variant will be offered with a single-tone colour option, which until now was limited to dual-tone colour options. The new colour options will include Grassland Beige, Tornado Blue, and Calypso Red.

As for the interior, the Punch will get a seven-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, push start/stop button, height-adjustable driver seat, cooled glovebox, semi-digital instrument cluster, iRA connected car tech, and more.

Mechanically, the Punch is powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AMT options. Moreover, the vehicle also offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City). Interestingly, the AMT option also offers the first-in-segment ‘Traction-Pro mode’ which is helpful in situations where one of the wheels are stuck in mud or low traction surfaces.

The monotone colour option in the Punch Creative variant is expected to be priced lower than the dual-tone option. More details in this regard will be known soon.

Tata Punch ₹ 5.68 Lakh Onwards

