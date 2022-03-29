  • location
    Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Tata Punch Creative to be available in monotone colour option soon

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Tuesday 29 March 2022,15:27 PM IST

      Tata’s latest product for the Indian market, the Punch sub-compact SUV is available in four variant options – Pure, Accomplished, Adventure, and Creative. This time around, the top-spec Tata Punch Creative variant will be offered with a single-tone colour option, which until now was limited to dual-tone colour options. The new colour options will include Grassland Beige, Tornado Blue, and Calypso Red. 

      As for the interior, the Punch will get a seven-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, push start/stop button, height-adjustable driver seat, cooled glovebox, semi-digital instrument cluster, iRA connected car tech, and more. 

      Mechanically, the Punch is powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AMT options. Moreover, the vehicle also offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City). Interestingly, the AMT option also offers the first-in-segment ‘Traction-Pro mode’ which is helpful in situations where one of the wheels are stuck in mud or low traction surfaces. 

      The monotone colour option in the Punch Creative variant is expected to be priced lower than the dual-tone option. More details in this regard will be known soon.

      Tata Punch
      Tata Punch ₹ 5.68 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Punch | Tata Punch

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta test mule spotted in India

      New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta test mule spotted in India

      By Nikhil Puthran03/29/2022 23:33:29

      The new model will debut with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates.

      Seven-seat Jeep Meridian unveiled in India

      Seven-seat Jeep Meridian unveiled in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/29/2022 19:24:41

      Jeep is expected to launch the Meridian in a couple of months.

      Honda City hybrid to be revealed in India on 14 April 2022

      Honda City hybrid to be revealed in India on 14 April 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/29/2022 17:38:15

      The City hybrid will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine linked to a small battery pack.

      Tata Punch Creative to be available in monotone colour option soon

      Tata Punch Creative to be available in monotone colour option soon

      By Nikhil Puthran03/29/2022 15:27:42

      The top-spec Tata Punch Creative variant will be offered with a single-tone colour option

      Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift spied with new dual-tone alloy wheels

      Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift spied with new dual-tone alloy wheels

      By Nikhil Puthran03/28/2022 22:54:31

      The new model is expected to be unveiled sometime in mid-2022.

      Audi India sets up a new showroom in Kolkata

      Audi India sets up a new showroom in Kolkata

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/27/2022 20:36:41

      Audi has installed a 22kW charger at the dealership.

      Jeep Meridian to be unveiled next week

      Jeep Meridian to be unveiled next week

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/27/2022 16:35:46

      Jeep Meridian is a seven-seat SUV.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Glanza

      Toyota Glanza

      ₹ 6.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.42 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      BMW i4

      BMW i4

      ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Land Rover New Range Rover

      Land Rover New Range Rover

      ₹ 2.30 - 4.50 Crore

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Citroen C3

      Citroen C3

      ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Toyota Glanza

      Toyota Glanza

      ₹ 6.39 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      ₹ 70.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lexus NX

      Lexus NX

      ₹ 64.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV

      MG ZS EV

      ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars