Honda cars offers in March 2021

Jay Shah Thursday 04 March 2021, 16:03 PM

Honda has listed an array of discount offers across its product range. The benefits can be availed by the potential buyers in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate discount.

All the petrol and diesel variants of the compact sedan, Amaze can be bought with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. The Special Edition based on the lower S trim (petrol and diesel) can be availed for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a cash discount of Rs 7,000.

The crossover WR-V is also up for grab this month with an exchange and cash discount worth Rs 15,000. The Exclusive Edition on the other hand proposes an exchange bonus and cash discount of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. The Jazz hatchback is offered only with a petrol engine and attracts Rs 15,000 as cash and exchange bonus, individually.

A loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 is offered for all existing Honda customers. There are no benefits on the fourth and fifth-generation Honda City. All the mentioned offers are valid till 31st March and differ as per the availability of the stock at the showrooms.