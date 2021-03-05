2021 Mini Countryman launched in India at Rs 39.50 lakh

Jay Shah Friday 05 March 2021, 11:35 AM

MINI India has launched the 2021 Countryman in India and is offered in two trims – Cooper S and Cooper S JCW Inspired, priced at Rs 39.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 43.40 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The five-door Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) is locally produced at the brand’s plant in Chennai. The bookings and test-drive are now open across all the showrooms.

On the inside, the Cooper S trim gets a Piano Black surface for the cockpit and the door bezels. The JCW gets a more premium interior theme with options of either Chester Malt Brown or Chester Satellite Grey upholstery. Other highlights of the cabin include front seats with electric adjust function, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, two-zone automatic climate control, and centre armrest for front and rear passengers. The JCW Inspired packs in a few more goodies like a head-up display, wireless charger, bigger 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Harman Kardon stereo system, and adjustable rear seats.

Mini Countryman Cooper S

The exterior of the Countryman is unmistakably Mini with the circular headlamps which now get the LED treatment as standard. The gloss black mesh-type grille, smaller yet circular fog lamps, and silver bash plate complete the familiar front fascia. The side profile features the silver roof rails, contrast black roof, and cladding on the protruded wheel arches housing the 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear holds the LED taillamps in Union Jack design, a gloss black stripe on the boot line, and a revised bumper with vertically placed reflectors and plastic cladding at the bottom. Meanwhile, the JCW Inspired edition gets bigger 18-inch alloys with run-flat tyres, contrast white colour roof, comfort access system, and a rear spoiler.

Both the trims share the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine which puts out 189bhp and 280Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a seven-speed DCT unit for the Cooper S and a seven-speed DCT Sport unit for the special edition. The Countryman shoots to 100kmph from a standstill in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is limited to 225kmph. In a typical Mini manner, there are two driving modes onboard – Sport and Green.