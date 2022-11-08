Audi Q5 Special Edition introduced in India at Rs 67.05 lakh

German luxury automaker, Audi launched the Q5 Special Edition in India at Rs 67.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The limited edition model is based on the top-spec Technology variant and is available in two exclusive colour options District Green and Ibis White.

To distinguish it from the regular model, the Q5 Special Edition gets a new black styling package with black mirror housings and the Audi logo. Further, it gets black roof rails and five-spoke V-style graphite grey diamond cut alloy wheels. The company also offers Audi Genuine accessories kit at a special price. The fascia is highlighted by a single-frame grille with vertical struts and LED headlights.

The feature list in the Q5 Special Edition includes a 10-inch multimedia colour display with an intuitive touch-based system that provides haptic feedback. The vehicle gets a 12.3-inch display that offers full HD quality with the option to customise the display. Further, the Q5 Special Edition also offers the latest MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic glass sunroof, and voice controls. Further, the vehicle gets the B&O premium sound system with 19 speakers which produce 3D sound effects at 755 watts output.

Mechanically, the Q5 Special Edition is powered by the existing 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine with a Quattro four-wheel-drive system that generates 246bhp and 370Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The SUV is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 6.3 seconds and attains a top speed of 237kmph. To enhance the drive quality, it offers adaptive suspension with damping control and Audi Drive Select with six modes such as comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency, and off-road.

