Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars in September 2022

Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering special discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on select models, including the Alto 800, Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, Dzire, Swift, Wagon-R, and Eeco. The offers are available in the form of cash and corporate discounts, along with exchange bonuses.

Starting with the Wagon-R, the dealerships are offering it with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000. Whereas the Alto 800 and Eeco are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Likewise, the Alto K10 comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Furthermore, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso, Dzire, and Swift are available with a bigger cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. In addition, all the said cars are also being offered with a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

That said, there are no discounts on the Brezza and Ertiga. In fact, the CNG versions of the Alto, S-Presso, Dzire, Swift, and the Ertiga also do not come with any discounts.

Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.91 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki | Alto | Swift | Wagon R | Maruti Suzuki Alto | DZire | Maruti Suzuki Swift | Maruti Suzuki Wagon R | Maruti Suzuki Dzire | Celerio | Maruti Suzuki Celerio | Alto K10 | Maruti Suzuki Alto K10