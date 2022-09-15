  • location
            Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars in September 2022

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 15 September 2022,12:14 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering special discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on select models, including the Alto 800, Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, Dzire, Swift, Wagon-R, and Eeco. The offers are available in the form of cash and corporate discounts, along with exchange bonuses.

            Starting with the Wagon-R, the dealerships are offering it with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000. Whereas the Alto 800 and Eeco are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Likewise, the Alto K10 comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

            Furthermore, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso, Dzire, and Swift are available with a bigger cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. In addition, all the said cars are also being offered with a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. 

            That said, there are no discounts on the Brezza and Ertiga. In fact, the CNG versions of the Alto, S-Presso, Dzire, Swift, and the Ertiga also do not come with any discounts.

            Maruti Suzuki Swift
            Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.91 Lakh Onwards
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Alto | Swift | Wagon R | Maruti Suzuki Alto | DZire | Maruti Suzuki Swift | Maruti Suzuki Wagon R | Maruti Suzuki Dzire | Celerio | Maruti Suzuki Celerio | Alto K10 | Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

