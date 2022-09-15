  • location
            BYD partners with PPS Motors to inaugurate a new dealership in Bengaluru

            Thursday 15 September 2022,22:37 PM IST

            BYD has announced the opening of its first passenger vehicles showroom in Bengaluru, which makes it the carmaker’s sixth showroom in India. The new facility, located in Bengaluru, is the second BYD dealership by PPS Motors, with the first such dealership thrown open last month in Vijayawada.

            PPS BYD will extend its passenger vehicle services to consumers in Bengaluru. Spread across an area of 1,600 square feet, the showroom has technicians, service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge, and a showroom display floor. Earlier this month, the brand opened dealerships in Delhi and Mumbai.

            Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “The Bengaluru region is one of the key markets for BYD India. Karnataka was the first state in the country to build an EV ecosystem and take the lead on electric vehicles. We are thrilled to enter the state with our first passenger vehicle showroom and with our global expertise in EPVs, we are geared up for offering a range of pure electric vehicles in the coming years.”

            BYD e6
            BYD e6 ₹ 29.15 Lakh Onwards
            All BYD CarsUpcoming BYD Cars
            BYD | E6 | BYD E6 | Atto 3 | BYD Atto 3

            All Popular Cars