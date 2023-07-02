Citroen India announces monsoon service camp for its customers

Citroen India has announced its annual monsoon service camp, to be held from 1 to 31 July, 2023 across all authorised workshops in the country. This camp will offer several services and discounts on accessories, spare parts, and select merchandise.

Under this monsoon camp, the OEM will offer a complimentary 40-point vehicle check-up along with a 10 per cent discount on accessories, spare parts, and select merchandise. Customers can avail of these services by scheduling an appointment with the nearest authorised service station during the said period.

Currently, the automaker sells three vehicles in India – the C3, C5 Aircross, and the eC3. A couple of months ago, the brand also unveiled the C3 Aircross in the country. This SUV is based on the C3’s architecture but borrows its styling elements from its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross. At the heart of the C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 109bhp/190Nm of torque and solely comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Citroen