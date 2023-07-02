    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Citroen India announces monsoon service camp for its customers

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Sunday 02 July 2023,21:37 PM IST

            Citroen India has announced its annual monsoon service camp, to be held from 1 to 31 July, 2023 across all authorised workshops in the country. This camp will offer several services and discounts on accessories, spare parts, and select merchandise. 

            Under this monsoon camp, the OEM will offer a complimentary 40-point vehicle check-up along with a 10 per cent discount on accessories, spare parts, and select merchandise. Customers can avail of these services by scheduling an appointment with the nearest authorised service station during the said period. 

            Currently, the automaker sells three vehicles in India – the C3, C5 Aircross, and the eC3. A couple of months ago, the brand also unveiled the C3 Aircross in the country. This SUV is based on the C3’s architecture but borrows its styling elements from its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross. At the heart of the C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 109bhp/190Nm of torque and solely comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

            Citroen

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Citroen India announces monsoon service camp for its customers

            Citroen India announces monsoon service camp for its customers

            By Pawan Mudaliar07/02/2023 21:37:52

            Citroen India has announced its annual monsoon service camp, to be held from 1 to 31 July, 2023 across all authorised workshops in the country. This camp will offer several services and discounts on accessories, spare parts, and select merchandise.

            Tata Nexon EV achieves 50,000 unit sales milestone

            Tata Nexon EV achieves 50,000 unit sales milestone

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/02/2023 17:57:08

            The Tata Nexon EV range contributes to up to 15 per cent of the brand’s electric car sales.

            Upcoming car launches and unveils in July 2023

            Upcoming car launches and unveils in July 2023

            By Jay Shah07/01/2023 12:11:23

            With the onset of July 2023, the automobile market in India is set to welcome three new SUVs and one new MPV. Read on to know the names and timelines of all the upcoming models.

            Kia Seltos facelift teased officially ahead of its launch

            Kia Seltos facelift teased officially ahead of its launch

            By Pawan Mudaliar07/01/2023 09:59:26

            Kia India has released a new teaser video of its upcoming SUV, the Seltos facelift. The video reveals the details of the exterior as well as the interior of the SUV. It shows the new redesigned front grille, LED headlamps, body cladding, and new LED DRLs. The profile of the SUV largely remains the same except for the new alloy wheels. At the rear, the Seltos facelift gets a new LED taillamp and a freshly designed tailgate.

            Tata Punch EV interior leaked; to get a two-spoke steering wheel

            Tata Punch EV interior leaked; to get a two-spoke steering wheel

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/30/2023 12:41:39

            A few days ago, a test mule of the Tata Punch EV was spotted testing on Indian roads hinting at its external design. Now, a fresh set of spy pictures has revealed the interior of the electric SUV. The Punch EV will be the fifth electric offering from the brand after the Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Xpres-T, and Tiago EV.

            Kia Seltos Facelift spied ahead of official unveil

            Kia Seltos Facelift spied ahead of official unveil

            By Jay Shah06/29/2023 23:32:45

            Kia India will take the covers off the new Seltos on 4 July. Ahead of the official unveiling, the updated version of the SUV has started to arrive at showrooms across the country.

            Mahindra Scorpio crosses new production milestone

            Mahindra Scorpio crosses new production milestone

            By Jay Shah06/28/2023 22:40:15

            Mahindra has announced that the Scorpio brand has crossed the nine lakh production milestone. Introduced back in 2002, the Scorpio has completed 11 years in the Indian market and is still one of the highest-selling SUVs for Mahindra.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

            Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

            ₹ 10.71 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.05 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 32.00 - 37.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            ₹ 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 2.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M2

            BMW M2

            ₹ 98.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW Z4

            BMW Z4

            ₹ 89.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars